3 Pakistani terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir cop killed in Baramulla encounter
Published: 25th May 2022 11:47 AM | Last Updated: 25th May 2022 11:54 AM | A+A A-
SRINAGAR: Three Pakistani terrorists and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were killed in an encounter in Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.
"Three #Pakistani #terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained #martyrdom in this chance encounter. #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.
Further details of the operation are awaited.