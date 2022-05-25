STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 Pakistani terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir cop killed in Baramulla encounter

"Three Pakistani terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained martyrdom in this chance encounter. Further details shall follow," Tweeted Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone.

Published: 25th May 2022 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Three Pakistani terrorists and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were killed in an encounter in Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

"Three #Pakistani #terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained #martyrdom in this chance encounter. #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Further details of the operation are awaited.

