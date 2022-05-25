Ahmedabad Diary

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Naresh Patel likely to announce foray today

Will there be an end to the months of speculation over Patidar leader Naresh Patel’s plunge into politics? We may get the answer to this on Wednesday, when Naresh Patel is scheduled to make a press announcement. There are indications that it will be clear on the day whether Naresh Patel will enter active politics. Naresh Patel himself is keen on it as he has started a survey to know the opinion of people from all communities as to whether he should get involved in politics or not and at the end of the survey he will announce his decision. After his remarks three months ago, he was invited by BJP, Congress, and AAP to join them. Leaders of all the parties in Rajkot had closed-door meetings with Naresh Patel.

House to host youth parliament this July

Under the aegis of Gujarat assembly speaker Nimaben Acharya – the first woman to be elevated to the position in the state – the legislative assembly is going to achieve one more feat. A one-day youth parliament will be organised at the legislative assembly in July, in which students will sit as MLAs. The planning in this regard has been worked out and has also been officially approved by the speaker of the legislative assembly. According to officials, 182 students will be called as MLAs. Out of them, one each will take the role of the chief minister, the leader of opposition, the speaker and the remaining 179 students will perform as MLAs. The programme is being organised for class XI and XII students.

BJP aims to raise Rs 200 crore ahead of polls

Gujarat BJP has decided to collect Chuntani Sahyog Nidhi (election assistance fund) from party workers and well-wishers, and hopes to collect at least Rs 200 crore through the initiative. The decision was taken at a one-day meeting of the state executive at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar. The meeting was held under the aegis of state party chief C R Patil. To maintain transparency, donations to the party will be accepted only through cheques, said state BJP general secretary Rajni Patel. During the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP’s national office collected a total of Rs 163.70 crore for the state elections, while the state unit collected a total of Rs 88.5 crore for a total of Rs 253 crore.

