STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Bid to corner Sambhaji Chhatrapati over Rajya Sabha polls': Fadnavis hits out at MVA

Chhatrapati Sambhaji, a descendant of legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, had approached the Shiv Sena last week and sought its support to enter the Rajya Sabha.

Published: 25th May 2022 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday claimed that political developments in Maharashtra over the upcoming polls to the Rajya Sabha were an attempt to corner former MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati, who was seeking support for his candidature.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji, a descendant of legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, had approached the Shiv Sena last week and sought its support to enter the Rajya Sabha.

The Sena had assured support to the former MP provided he joined the party, but he declined the proposal.

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said the party's Kolhapur district president Sanjay Pawar will be its second candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Six Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra will go to polls on June 10, with the opposition BJP having the numbers to get two of its candidates elected.

The ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra have enough votes to secure one win each, while together they can win the sixth seat as well, for which the Sena has thrown its hat in the ring.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar recently said his party will support Sambhaji Chhatrapati or any other candidate chosen by the Shiv Sena in the Rajya Sabha polls.

On Wednesday, when asked about the political developments over the former MP's bid to contest the Rajya Sabha election, Fadnavis said, "The way this issue was first started by Sharad Pawar and the way it went ahead, I feel somewhere there was attempt to trap him (Sambhaji Chhatrapati) in all these happenings. However, it is their issue and I would not like to speak on it," he said.

To a query on Pawar's statement that those in power (at the Centre) were trying to divert the attention from issues like inflation and law and order, Fadnavis said the Maharashtra government levies a tax of Rs 29 on petrol and diesel, while the central government charges Rs 19.

"Pawar Saheb should tell why they are not reducing the state tax. The inflation in Maharashtra is due to the state government as it is levying Rs 29 tax on petrol and diesel. How can they ask about inflation when they can't even reduce Re 1 (on fuel)."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Sambhaji Chhatrapati BJP Shiv Sena Congress NCP
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp