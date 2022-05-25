Davos: Maharashtra government signs deals worth Rs 80,000 crore

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government has signed investment deals worth Rs 80,000 crore with various firms in the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos in Switzerland. This is likely to generate over 60,000 jobs in the state.

According to the state government, the deals have been signed with 24 companies. Delhi-based Renew Power will invest Rs 50,000 crore in the renewable power generation sector in the state, with a generating capacity of 10,000- 12,000 megawatts. Investments will also come from Singapore, Indonesia, USA and Japan in various sectors, including IT, textiles, food processing, paper and steel. The state also signed an MoU with Byju’s for introducing digital content in state-run schools in remote areas.

A strategic co-operation agreement was also signed with World Green Building Council for helping the state achieve net-zero emission targets, and capacity-building in environmental sustainability governance.