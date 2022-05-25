Defence Expo 2022 to take place in Gandhinagar in October

Shahid Faridi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence is likely to hold the biennial defence exhibition - DefExpo 2022 - at Gandhinagar in October for which invites are likely to be sent out in the first week of June. Though the event was originally planned to be held in March, the Russia-Ukraine war had made it difficult for a large number of foreign participants to arrive with their equipment in India.

Sources said with reopening of flight routes and resumption of normal traffic, the Ministry is likely to announce new dates and send out invites for the five-day exhibition. They added close to a thousand companies, including the world’s biggest defence manufacturers, are likely to take part in the event.

The expo will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, who is likely to spend a couple of days in the capital city of his home state and meet the chiefs of top defence companies.

If the plan falls in place this time, Gujarat sky will be buzzing with choppers and transport planes on the eve of the state elections with hundreds of foreign participants bringing in their wares including helicopters, missiles, radars, tanks, armoured vehicles, heavy artillery for display.

The growing US-Russia hostility, meanwhile, may cause friction over participation of Russian defence companies. India has so far managed to walk the middle path. DefExpo 2022 would test South Block’s diplomatic skills as it would have to balance the demands of the two big global players.