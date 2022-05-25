STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat HC declines bail to accused in communal clash on Ram Navami 

Gujarat High court

Gujarat High Court (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday rejected the regular bail plea of an accused in a communal clash that broke out in Himmatnagar city of Sabarkantha district on Ram Navami last month.

The accused, Prakash Pandya, was part of a procession that was taken out to celebrate the festival on April 10 and he was purportedly seen wielding a sword in a CCTV grab.

The procession was attacked, triggering a communal clash after which FIRs were lodged for rioting.

Justice Samir Dave rejected Pandya's bail plea at the admission stage and directed the petitioner to approach the court after a charge-sheet is filed in the case.

"There was a sword in my (client's) hand. It is seen from CCTV footage," the petitioner's lawyer told the HC, adding when the procession was attacked, the entire crowd panicked.

"On occasions like Ram Navami and Guru Nanak Jayanti, people take these weapons (swords) along with them in shobha yatra (procession)," the lawyer said, defending his client.

The procession on Ram Navami was taken out with police permission, but state authorities were not able to provide security to the event, he claimed.

As many as 11 persons were arrested in connection with the clash in Himmatnagar.

Besides Himmatnagar, Khambhat town in Anand district district had also witnessed communal violence on Ram Navami during which one person was killed and several vehicles and shops were damaged.

