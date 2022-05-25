STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hardik, BJP lash out at Congress leader’s remark on Ram temple

Former Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki has invited big trouble for himself by making distasteful remarks on Ram temple being built in Ayodhya.

Hardik Patel. (Photo| PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Former Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki has invited big trouble for himself by making distasteful remarks on Ram temple being built in Ayodhya. The remarks have spread like a wildfire in Gujarat politics. Before BJP leaders could say anything, Hardik Patel, who left the Congress a few days ago, hit out at the party.

“I would like to ask Congress leaders as to what their problem is with Shri Ram. When the temple is being built, why is this Congress leader issuing such a controversial statement? Doesn’t the Congress need Hindu votes?” asked Hardik.

“I have said before that Congress has nothing to do with the sentiments of the people. The party has always been against Hinduism and Hindu ideology” said Hardik. The BJP too came out with a strong objection. “By using such a language, Bharatsinh Solanki has shown his mentality. May Ram ji bless everyone,” said party spokesperson Yagnesh Dave.

Political analyst Dilip Patel said such controversial statements have caused huge losses for Congress in elections. “In the 2007, Sonia Gandhi called then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi a ‘maut ka saudagar’.” Modi linked it with Gujarat’s self-respect and made it an election issue. The Congress was defeated badly,” said Patel.

Former Gujarat Cong MLA’s son joins BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party’s mission to woo tribal voters seems to be going strong in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections. On the heels of three-time Congress MLA Ashwin Kotwal joining the BJP, now, veteran Congress MLA Anil Joshiyara’s son, Keval Joshiyara, has donned the saffron scarf. Keval joined the party in the presence of Gujarat BJP president C R Patil on Tuesday.

