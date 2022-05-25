STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryanvi singer Sangeeta given 10 sleeping pills before strangulation: Sources

Ravi and Anil, who were arrested from Meham on Saturday, disclosed that they had hatched a conspiracy to kill the singer.

Published: 25th May 2022

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Days after two accused were arrested for allegedly killing a Haryanvi singer, the investigation has revealed that she was given 10 sleeping pills before strangulation, sources said on Wednesday.

The body of Sangeeta alias Divya, who was missing since May 11, was found buried in Haryana's Meham on Sunday.

Her family members reside in Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area and had reported the matter to the police on May 14.

"The interrogation has revealed that Ravi was the mastermind behind the incident. On his direction, Anil came to Delhi, took the victim in a car and gave her 10 sleeping pills in sugarcane juice while heading back to Meham."

"They also had meal at Gulati Dhabha at Kalanaur in Haryana. When he reached Meham, Ravi joined him and strangulated the woman who was lying unconscious. Ravi also checked whether the victim has died or not. Later, they buried the body in Meham area," sources said.

The sources further said that Anil had told Ravi that he can't kill the woman, following which he was asked to take her from the national capital.

Police had said preliminary investigation revealed that the incident took place over strained relationship with the accused.

Sangeeta's brother said that she would have turned 29 on Wednesday.

