JDU functionary resigns ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in Bihar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Ruling JDU on Wednesday received a setback ahead of Rajya Sabha election in Bihar. JDU state general secretary Rana Randhir Singh Chauhan resigned from the party.

In his resignation letter sent to state chief Umesh Kushwaha, Singh, didn't mention the reason for his resignation from JDU. Singh's wife Sunita Singh Chauhan had unsuccessfully contested assembly election in 2015.

Singh's resignation is considered as a major setback for the party, which is in the eye of storm over rumours of its senior leader and union Steel minister RCP Singh's denial of candidature for third term in Upper House.

The former national president, however, claimed that his relations with all senior leaders of the party was cordial. He tried to downplay the controversy over his candidature for the third term in Rajya Sabha.