'Meeting someone abroad doesn't imply endorsement of views': Tharoor after 'Rahul-Corbyn row'

NEW DELHI: In diplomacy, engaging with someone who holds hostile views may be performing a more useful service to the country than only meeting friends or those already on your side, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Wednesday after Rahul Gandhi's meeting with British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in London triggered a row here.

Taking exception to Gandhi's meeting with the hard-left leader, BJP on Tuesday asked him whether he endorsed the UK opposition leader's "anti-India" views.

The Congress justified Gandhi's meeting and shared pictures of Corbyn with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask whether he too endorsed the "anti-India" views of the UK Labour leader and MP.

In an apparent reference to the row without taking any names, Tharoor said when visiting a democracy, meeting leaders from opposition parties is a normal process, especially when the visitor is from a democracy too.

"Meeting someone abroad is an act of courtesy that does not imply endorsement of all his ideas & views," Tharoor said in a tweet.

"In diplomacy, if you engage with someone who holds hostile views, you may be performing a more useful service to your country than if you only meet people who are your friends or already are on your side," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

Gandhi had met Corbyn on Monday and the Indian Overseas Congress shared the picture of the two along with Sam Pitroda.

Corbyn served as Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition from 2015 to 2020.

Corbyn, who served as Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition from 2015 to 2020, has often expressed his views against India.

BJP leader and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a picture of Gandhi's meeting with the British leader on Twitter and attacked the former Congress chief, saying for how long can one go on against one's own country.

"Again. Rahul Gandhi meets UK MP and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who is known for his hatred and dislike for India, advocates Kashmir's secession. Or how long and how much one can go on against one's own country," Rijiju asked in a tweet.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra said, "What is Rahul Gandhi doing with Jeremy Corbyn. In London? Jeremy Corbyn is infamous for anti-India, anti-Hindu stand. Jeremy Corbyn is openly advocating separation of Kashmir from India."

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said, "Jeremy is known for his visceral dislike for India, advocates Kashmir's secession and is unequivocally anti-Hindu."

"Gandhi has finally found his overseas collaborator, who denigrates India with the same impunity as him," Malviya said in a tweet.

Hitting back, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Am amazed as to how dearest friends in TV Media have to bend over backwards to serve the idiotic agenda of Government and ilk of Kapil Mishra."

He said political leaders have met in the past and will meet in future other leaders having divergent and opposite views.

"Hope the media friends will ask the BJP as to what did PM discuss in this meeting and whether PM endorsed those views," he said.

Surjewala also shared a picture of Corbyn with PM Modi and asked, "Finally, May I also ask our Media Friends to identify the two men in picture below and ask the same questions? Does it mean PM has endorsed Jeremy Corbyn's views on India?" He also cited examples of PM Modi's public interactions with economic fugitives Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and asked whether he endorsed them.

"Rahul Gandh taking a picture with a person with whom we hold divergent views is neither a crime nor an act of terror as is being made out. If this is the criteria, our media friends should also debate - Why did PM take Nirav Modi to Davos and about their common photos? What about video of PM addressing Mehul Choksi as 'Hamare Mehul Bhai' in a public function," he asked.

"Why does PM meet President Xi Jinping, when China has occupied our territory? Why did PM go to Pakistan to meet the then PM, Nawaz Sharif? Will the Government promise it'll never ever meet anyone having divergent views from us? Time to debate real issues, not BJP propaganda," the Congress leader said.

The BJP has attacked Rahul Gandhi for his comments against the country on foreign soil.

Gandhi, while addressing an event on 'India at 75' in Cambridge university on Monday evening, alleged that there is a "systematic attack" on the institutions that allow India to speak and as the conversation is being stamped out, the "deep state" is entering those spaces and redefining the way that conversation is happening in the country.

At another 'Ideas for India' event in London, Gandhi on Saturday said the "deep state" in India is "chewing" the Indian state much like in Pakistan, as he launched a frontal attack on the Modi government, provoking a backlash from the ruling party which branded him a "part-time, immature, unsuccessful leader" who betrayed the country with his remarks made on foreign soil.