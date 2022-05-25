STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCW seeks explanation from Rajasthan Police on delay in filing FIR against Congress MLA

The commission also directed the police to submit a progress report in the matter within seven days.

Published: 25th May 2022 07:22 PM

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday sought an explanation from the Rajasthan Police on the "delay" in registering an FIR against Congress MLA Ved Prakash Solanki for posting pictures of the mother and children of a rape victim on social media without the family's consent.

The NCW, which took up the matter against Solanki suo motu, conducted a hearing on Wednesday.

The hearing was chaired by NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma and Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Beniwal appeared in it on behalf of the Director General of Police (DGP).

"The commission sought an explanation on the delay and further directed police that the progress report must be apprised in seven days. The commission has also directed that the further case updates be apprised weekly," the NCW said in a statement.

The NCW had taken cognizance of the matter on May 3 and directed the Rajasthan DGP to immediately file an FIR against the MLA and to take fair action against him without any influence.

The commission said it also issued a notice to the DGP on May 13 for a hearing in the matter.

The police registered the FIR only on May 17, after the commission's notice for hearing.

Solanki had posted on social media pictures of the family members of the woman who was gang-raped and killed in Dausa in Rajasthan.

