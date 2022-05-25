Now, Maharashtra Congress to hold 2-day Chintan Shivir

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After Congress bigwigs’ Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, Maharashtra Congress has now planned a two-day state-level brain-storming camp at Shirdi.

Scheduled to be held on June 1 and 2, the event will be attended by Congress ministers, district presidents and key office bearers.

All the issues discussed at the camp in Udaipur will be conveyed to the party workers at Shirdi, state party in-charge H K Patil said.

Along with strengthening the party, emphasis will also be laid on reviving the Congress party in the state.