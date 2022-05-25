STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, Maharashtra Congress to hold 2-day Chintan Shivir

Scheduled to be held on June 1 and 2, the event will be attended by Congress ministers, district presidents and key office bearers. 

Published: 25th May 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After Congress bigwigs’ Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, Maharashtra Congress has now planned a two-day state-level brain-storming camp at Shirdi. 

All the issues discussed at the camp in Udaipur will be conveyed to the party workers at Shirdi, state party in-charge H K Patil said.

Along with strengthening the party, emphasis will also be laid on reviving the Congress party in the state. 

