‘Officer on Special Duty of Punjab Health Minister called several times demanding bribe’

It was the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of the Punjab Health Minister who called an officer in Punjab Bhawan to demand a kickback of Rs 1.16 crore in commission.

Published: 25th May 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: It was the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of the Punjab Health Minister who called an officer in Punjab Bhawan to demand a kickback of Rs 1.16 crore in commission. Calls were also made over WhatsApp threatening to ‘destroy’ his career

The case against Health Minister Dr Vijay Inder Singla and his OSD Pardeep Kumar has been lodged under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act on the complaint of Rajinder Singh, who works as Superintending Engineer in Punjab Health Systems Corporation at Phase-8 Police Station of Mohali.

The FIR, in  Punjabi, mentions that Singh was continuously getting WhatsApp calls on his mobile number on May 8, 10, 12 13 and 23. He was ‘advised ‘ to pay the bribe for a peaceful retirement, it said. 

