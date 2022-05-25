Quad giving boost to open  Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A steadfast commitment to a free and open Indo Pacific that is inclusive and resilient was the common ground on which Tokyo on Tuesday hosted the fourth Quad Summit. The attendees were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“Our mutual trust and determination is giving new energy and enthusiasm to the democratic forces. The mutual cooperation at the Quad level is giving a boost to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, which is the common objective of all of us,’’ said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the summit.

The summit supported the principles of freedom, rule of law, democratic values, sovereignty, territorial integrity and stability in the Indo Pacific region and the world. Today was the second in-person Quad Summit and the fourth overall.

“In our first year of cooperation, we established Quad’s dedication to a positive and practical agenda. In our second year, we are committed to deliver on this promise, making the region more resilient for the 21st century,’’ said President Biden. The Quad would reaffirm the resolve to uphold the international rules-based order where countries are free from all forms of military, economic and political coercion, said Biden.

The Ukraine conflict came up for discussion during the summit. “The Russian invasion of Ukraine squarely challenges the principles which are enshrined in the United Nations charter. We should never, ever allow a similar incident to happen in the Indo-Pacific,’’ said PM Kishida.

The Japanese PM urged that it was pertinent to listen carefully to the voices of countries in the ASEAN, South Asia, as well as the Pacific Island countries to further advance cooperation conducive to solving urgent issues facing the region.

Quad leaders reiterated their resolve to maintain peace and stability in the region. “Today, we look ahead to the work we’re yet to do. As the Indo-Pacific is reshaped, our Quad partnership needs to meet the challenges and threats of a less certain world; to shape the world for the better; and build a stronger, more cooperative Indo-Pacific region that respects sovereignty,’’ said Australia’s new Prime Minister Albanese.

The next Quad Summit will be hosted by Australia in 2023.

Fellowship launched

Side-by-side, a Quad fellowship was launched today. This will bring 100 students from Quad countries to the US each year to pursue graduate degrees in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields and administered by Schmidt Futures (a philanthropic initiative).