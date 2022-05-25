Terror funding case: NIA court awards life imprisonment to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case.

Special Judge Praveen Singh also awarded varying jail terms for various offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court also imposed a fine of over Rs ten lakh on Malik.

The life term was awarded for two offences -- Section 121 (waging war against the government of India) of IPC and section 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act) of the UAPA.

He will serve out the sentence, imposed on him by an NIA court, at Tihar Jail, according to Union home ministry and Delhi Police sources.

As in all high-profile terrorism cases, including those with potentially strong political ramifications, Malik will be lodged in a “high security cell” at the Jail.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted between supporters of JKLF chairman and security forces in Maisuma locality in Srinagar on Wednesday, even as parts of the city observed a spontaneous shutdown, officials said.

Scores of people, including women, assembled at Malik's residence at Maisuma, a short distance from Lal Chowk city centre, and raised slogans in support of the separatist leader, the officials said, adding that the protesters took out a protest march around the area.

The protesters tried to move towards Maisuma Chowk and clashed with security forces, they said.

Some of the protesters pelted stones on the security forces, who fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd, the officials said.

However, there were no reports of any injury, they said.

Most of the shops and business establishments in Maisuma and adjoining areas, including some shops at Lal Chowk, were shut, they added.

According to the officials, shops in some areas of the old city have also been shut, but the public transport is plying normally.

Security forces have been deployed in strength in the city to avoid any law and order problems, they said.

The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) also termed "unfortunate" the life imprisonment awarded to Malik and said it is a "setback" to the efforts for peace.

The court verdict will only fuel more alienation and separatist feelings, PAGD spokesperson M Y Tarigami said in a statement in Srinagar.

All the sentences will run concurrently.

"Life imprisonment given to Yasin Malik is unfortunate and a setback to the efforts for peace. We are afraid that this will further compound the uncertainties in the region and will only fuel more alienation and separatist feelings," Tarigami said.

He said the NIA court has delivered its verdict "but not justice".

The PAGD also suggested Malik to avail all legal opportunities to contest the verdict.

Hitting out at the ruling BJP and a section of the media, Tarigami said, "The triumphalism being displayed by the BJP and the corporate media is bound to prove counterproductive."

The PAGD is an alliance of six mainstream political parties, including the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, in Jammu and Kashmir demanding restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

The alliance is headed by NC president Farooq Abdullah.

Malik was convicted on May 19 in the case related to funding terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir after he pleaded guilty to all the charges framed against him.

