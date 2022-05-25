STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP govt reduces VAT on fuel to further bring down diesel, petrol prices in state

This will bring down the effective prices by Rs 8 on diesel and approximately Rs 10  on petrol

Published: 25th May 2022 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The UP government has reduced the state VAT imposed on diesel and petrol by Rs 1.03 and 1.40 per litre respectively, after the Centre slashed the excise duty on the fuel three days ago.

This will bring down the effective prices by Rs 8 on diesel and approximately Rs 10  on petrol. UP CM Yogi Adityanath shared the information on the floor of the Assembly while responding to a query on Wednesday.

The UP CM’s submission came when SP MLA Virendra Yadav sought to know if the state government would take any step to reduce the state tax on fuels to bring down their prices in the wake of the rising inflation.

Yogi said that the base price of petrol and diesel automatically got reduced on May 22 when the Centre reduced the excise duty on diesel and petrol by Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litre respectively. The CM added that the LPG was covered under GST for which any approval to reduce tax would have to be granted by the GST council.

