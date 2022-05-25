Woman kills self with rat poison fearing police arrest in UP village

By PTI

BAGHPAT: A 19-year-old woman succumbed in a Meerut hospital on Wednesday, a day after she allegedly consumed rat poison fearing arrest by police, officials said.

Swati died in the early hours of Wednesday morning, police said.

She, along her sister, Priti, 17, and her mother, Anuradha, had consumed poison on Tuesday when police raided her house looking for her brother, who has been accused of running away with a woman from Chhaprauli village.

"Swati consumed poison with her younger sister Priti and mother Anuradha last night. Swati died during treatment at a hospital in Meerut this morning. The condition of the other two also remains critical," Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun said.

The SP along with Baghpat district magistrate Raj Kamal Yadav visited the victim's house on Wednesday and met with the family members.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital, which referred them to a facility in Meerut considering the state they were in, said the officer.

Apparently, the women tried to kill themselves as they were afraid they would be jailed if the accused is not found.

Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun had earlier told PTI that on May 3 a resident of Chhaprauli village had lodged a police complaint alleging that a man, Prince, had eloped with his daughter.

Police had conducted a raid around 7 pm on Tuesday on a tip-off that said Prince and the woman were staying at Prince's house.

During the raid, Prince's mother and two sisters had consumed rat poison, Jadaun said.

The SP said that police had raided the house in presence of the villagers, and did not misbehave with the family members.

"Prima facie the police team that raided the house has not been found guilty for the incident."

"However, if we receive any complaint against the police we will do an investigation. Currently, our priority is to save the women battling for their life in the hospital," he said.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050)