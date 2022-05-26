STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 LeT terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir encounter

Published: 26th May 2022 09:03 AM

Security personnel after an encounter with terrorists in Jammu.

Security personnel after an encounter with terrorists in Jammu. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and killed three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, police said.

"Based on a specific input developed by police regarding an infiltration attempt by terrorists in Jumagund village in Kupwara, the ultras were intercepted by the Army and police," a police spokesperson said.

He said an encounter broke out between the ultras and security forces in which three terrorists were neutralised.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorists were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT.

"Identification (of the terrorists) is being ascertained. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the encounter site," Kumar said.

Earlier in the day, the police in Kupwara received specific input regarding an infiltration in Jumagund village.

The encounter started when the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by the Army and police.

