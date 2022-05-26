STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Baby buried alive after doctors declared her "born dead," dies in JK

Medical Superintendent of G B Pant Children’s Hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhary, said the infant died at the neonatal intensive care unit of the hospital.

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR:   A newborn girl, who was found alive after being buried as she was declared “born dead” by doctors at a government hospital in Ramban district of  Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, died in a Srinagar on Wednesday. 

Medical Superintendent of G B Pant Children’s Hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhary, said the infant died at the neonatal intensive care unit of the hospital. He said the baby was brought to the hospital with low birth weight and respiratory distress.

The infant was born to Shameema Begum, wife of Basharat Ahmad Gujjar at Sub-District Hospital Banihal. However, the doctors declared her dead at birth.  Basharat, aburied her in a  graveyard at Hollan village of Banihal. However, when some local persons objected to the baby’s grave there, Basharat dug 
it up and found his daughter alive. 

