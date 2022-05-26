BJP plans special outreach for 144 ‘weaker’ Lok Sabha seats

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP has identified more than 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in different states where the party’s electoral strength is “very weak”. The saffron party has chalked out special outreach programmes in these Parliamentary constituencies ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At a meeting of senior party leaders, ministers and office-bearers held on Wednesday at the party’s central office here, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda discussed the outreach programme to be carried out across the “weaker” constituencies ahead of the 2024 election.

A senior BJP leader who attended the meeting told this newspaper that the party has identified 144 constituencies where booth-level activities will be strengthened ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections.

“We were told about the special outreach programme, which would be started in 144 identified Lok Sabha constituencies at booth level to acquaint the people with the ideologies of party and achievements of the Modi government of the last eight years. The special focus will be to win the trust of voters belonging to minorities, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and other marginalised communities,” said a saffron party leader.

Notably, 70 per cent of the 144 “weaker” constituencies are either dominated by minorities or Scheduled Caste voters. The sources, after attending the meeting on the “booth empowerment programme”, further said all the Union ministers belonging to the BJP in the Central government have been assigned the task of covering at least two or three Assembly segments in each of the 144 Lok Sabha constituencies in the next two years .

The saffron party will start the special exercise most probably from the last week of June or the first week of July. The outreach programmes include interaction of Central ministers with the voters of the identified constituencies. The party is aiming to win at least 50% of the 144 seats in the next general election, the sources said.