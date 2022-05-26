STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI grills Bengal Ex-education minister for eight hours in recruitment fraud case

CBI snapped the internet connection to the server room of the SSC to prevent online tampering of the data related to the alleged irregularities.

Published: 26th May 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Former education minister Partha Chatterjee appeared before the CBI office in Kolkata on Wednesday for a second time since last week in the alleged fraud in the recruitment of Group C and D staff in schools conducted through the School Service Commission.

Chatterjee’s questioning on Wednesday continued for eight hours starting at 10.30 am. A probe committee set up by the Calcutta High Court to look into alleged irregularities reported that the former minister had formed a supervisory panel to guide the SSC amid questions about the delay in the recruitment.

An official said, “He was asked to clarify if he had knowledge of the recruitment of unsuccessful candidates. We have recorded her statement.” Meanwhile, CBI snapped the internet connection to the server room of the SSC to prevent online tampering of the data related to the alleged irregularities.

