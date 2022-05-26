STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'COVID-19 hasn't gone away': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks people to wear masks

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said that Thackeray made the appeal to the people during the weekly meeting of the state cabinet here.

Published: 26th May 2022 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 03:12 PM

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday appealed to the people of the state not to lower their guard against COVID-19 in view of the rise in cases, and said they should continue to wear face masks to prevent the spread of infection.

Although the number of hospitalisation (on account of coronavirus) is low, everyone should be alert and cautious as the virus has not gone away completely as yet, he said. A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Thackeray made the appeal to the people during the weekly meeting of the state cabinet here.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 470 coronavirus positive cases, the highest daily count since March 5. Of these, Mumbai recorded 295 cases, the highest single-day rise since February 12. The statement said that Mumbai has reported 52.79 per cent rise in COVID-19 cases, while it was 68.75 per cent in Palghar district, 27.92 per cent in Thane district and 18.52 per cent in Raigad.

The chief minister observed that the state's weekly coronavirus positivity rate is 1.59 per cent with Mumbai and Pune reporting more positivity than the state's average. At present only one COVID-19 patient is on ventilator, while 18 patients are on oxygen support, Thackeray said in the statement.

"Mask and vaccination is necessary. At present 92.27 per cent people above the age of 18 have got the first dose of vaccination and the health department has been asked to expedite the process further," he said.



