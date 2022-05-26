STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Election Commission weeds out registered unrecognised parties

“Eighty-seven non-existent RUPPs shall be deleted from the list and benefits under the Symbols Order (1968) withdrawn,” the statement said.

Published: 26th May 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Wednesday said it would be initiating “graded action” against more than 2,100 registered unrecognised political parties (RUPP) for flouting various rules, including failure to furnish a contribution report, changing their name, head office, office-bearers and even address.

The poll panel said 66 such parties had claimed income tax exemption in the financial year 2020 without complying with statutory requirements under the Representation of the People Act, while 2,174 have not submitted contribution reports. It said that action would be initiated against those receiving donations without compliances. 

The EC had last year flagged the presence of inactive, unrecognised political parties that have not contested any election and had asked the Law Ministry to give them the power to de-register them or allow them to act against them, the panel said.

“Eighty-seven non-existent RUPPs shall be deleted from the list and benefits under the Symbols Order (1968) withdrawn,” the statement said. The EC noted with “serious concern” that out of 2,796 unrecognised parties, many are neither taking part in the electoral process nor adhering to requirements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp