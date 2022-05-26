Election Commission weeds out registered unrecognised parties

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Wednesday said it would be initiating “graded action” against more than 2,100 registered unrecognised political parties (RUPP) for flouting various rules, including failure to furnish a contribution report, changing their name, head office, office-bearers and even address.

The poll panel said 66 such parties had claimed income tax exemption in the financial year 2020 without complying with statutory requirements under the Representation of the People Act, while 2,174 have not submitted contribution reports. It said that action would be initiated against those receiving donations without compliances.

The EC had last year flagged the presence of inactive, unrecognised political parties that have not contested any election and had asked the Law Ministry to give them the power to de-register them or allow them to act against them, the panel said.

“Eighty-seven non-existent RUPPs shall be deleted from the list and benefits under the Symbols Order (1968) withdrawn,” the statement said. The EC noted with “serious concern” that out of 2,796 unrecognised parties, many are neither taking part in the electoral process nor adhering to requirements.