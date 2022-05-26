Fake WhatsApp IDs of Punjab netas net people

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Fraudsters have created WhatsApp IDs of around two dozen senior officers and

politicians of Punjab, including two DGP-rank officers. The Punjab Polices’ Cyber Crime Cell has cautioned people to be vigilant about messages demanding financial or administrative favours.

Inspector General of Police (Cyber Crime) RK Jaiswal said two such cases, wherein fraudsters

impersonating VVIPs tried to defraud innocent people, have surfaced in less than a month. The cyber cell has registered two cases under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act registered on April 26 and on May 19, said Jaiswal, adding efforts were on to nab the culprits.

Jaiswal advised people not to contact influential people based on displayed pictures, names on WhatsApp or other social media. He asked people to be conscious about suspicious websites. “People should avoid giving confidential information such as an OTP, bank accounts of credit and debit cards,” he said.

DIG State Cyber Crime Nilambari Jagdale said unscrupulous elements take unauthorized access to the mobile phones of unsuspecting and gullible individuals by using various hi-tech means. “Thereafter, the accused impersonate themselves as senior officers and dignitaries and demand financial favours in the shape of Amazon gift vouchers. They also pretend to have a medical emergency,’’ she said.

