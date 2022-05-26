STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fake WhatsApp IDs of Punjab netas net people

Inspector General of Police (Cyber Crime) RK Jaiswal said two such cases, wherein fraudsters 
impersonating VVIPs tried to defraud innocent people, have surfaced in less than a month.

Published: 26th May 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Whatsapp

Image used for representation only

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Fraudsters have created WhatsApp IDs of around two dozen senior officers and 
politicians of Punjab, including two DGP-rank officers. The Punjab Polices’ Cyber Crime Cell has cautioned people to be vigilant about messages demanding financial or administrative favours.

Inspector General of Police (Cyber Crime) RK Jaiswal said two such cases, wherein fraudsters 
impersonating VVIPs tried to defraud innocent people, have surfaced in less than a month. The cyber cell has registered two cases under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act registered on April 26 and on May 19, said Jaiswal, adding efforts were on to nab the culprits.

Jaiswal advised people not to contact influential people based on displayed pictures, names on WhatsApp or other social media. He asked people to be conscious about suspicious websites. “People should avoid giving confidential information such as an OTP, bank accounts of credit and debit cards,” he said.

DIG State Cyber Crime Nilambari Jagdale said unscrupulous elements take unauthorized access to the mobile phones of unsuspecting and gullible individuals by using various hi-tech means. “Thereafter, the accused impersonate themselves as senior officers and dignitaries and demand financial favours in the shape of Amazon gift vouchers. They also pretend to have a medical emergency,’’ she said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WhatsApp
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp