I&B ministry extends date for feedback on local Cable TV channel

Published: 26th May 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) has extended the deadline for sending suggestions and comments on the regulatory framework of ‘platform services’ offered by multi-system operators (MSOs) or cable operators. As per the latest notice, the revised deadline is June 22.

The officials said that additional time had been granted in response to requests being received from various quarters. The ministry initiated another attempt to finalise the regulatory framework of ‘platform services’ recently and sought suggestions and comments from the stakeholders on fresh recommendations pertaining to the framework made by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in February.  

The last date for sending views was May 23.  Any stakeholder  may send views or feedback to the ministry through email at sodas-moiab@gov.in

