'Judiciary proved its wisdom, transparency': Ajmer Dargah chief welcomes life term to Yasin Malik

A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Malik in a terror funding case, saying the crimes were intended to strike at the 'heart of the idea of India'.

Published: 26th May 2022 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Ajmer Dargah spiritual head Syed Jainul Abedin

Ajmer Dargah spiritual head Syed Jainul Abedin (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Ajmer Dargah deewan Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Thursday said the country's judicial system has once again proved its "wisdom, independence and transparent image" by sentencing Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment.

A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Malik in a terror funding case, saying the crimes were intended to strike at the "heart of the idea of India" and intended to forcefully secede Jammu and Kashmir from Union of India.

"Yasin Malik was punished for his crimes after going through complete judicial process. The judicial system of India has once again proved its wisdom, independence and transparent image which is always hailed by the entire world," the spiritual head said in a statement.

"The real face of Pakistan is being exposed in front of the world, how Pakistan does terrorist funding in India through people like Yasin Malik, by provoking terrorism in India and carrying out terrorist incidents in Kashmir and snatching books from the hands of innocent Kashmiris and forcefully putting guns in their hands and making them terrorists," he said.

