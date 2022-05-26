STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule

Advocate Yashomati Thakur, women and child development minister said that Chandrakant Patil should not demean women by making controversial remarks against them.

Published: 26th May 2022 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)

BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Chandrakant Patil said that Supriya Sule should go home and Bhakari thapa (cook food). Patil even said that Sule can even go to Masnat (hell) if she cannot resolve the Other Backward Class (OBC) reservations issue.  NCP criticised Chandrakant Patil for his sexist remarks against Supriya Sule. Ms Sule’s husband Sadananda Sule also slammed Patil and said that he has always maintained the idea that BJP is misogynistic and demean women whenever it can. “I am proud of my wife who is a home maker, mother, and a successful politician, one among many other hard-working, and talented women in India….this statement is an insult to all women, “ said Sadanand Sule said.

Jitendra Ahwad, NCP minister said that Chandrakant Patil is a senior politician , he should watch his words before using them. .” Supriya Sule has been elected by the people for the last 15 years. She represents Delhi.Chandrakant Patil does not even have his own constituency. Therefore, Mr Patil should not make such remarks against the women,” NCP minister said. 

Advocate Yashomati Thakur, women and child development minister said that Chandrakant Patil should not demean women by making controversial remarks against them. “The times have changed. Women are also getting ahead in every sector. This is nothing but the RSS mentality to demean the women. He should not underestimate women and their power,” Ms Thakur said. 

NCP demanded apology from Chandrakant Patil for his foot in mouth remarks against Supriya Sule. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrakant Patil Maharashtra BJP Supriya Sule
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp