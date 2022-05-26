Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Chandrakant Patil said that Supriya Sule should go home and Bhakari thapa (cook food). Patil even said that Sule can even go to Masnat (hell) if she cannot resolve the Other Backward Class (OBC) reservations issue. NCP criticised Chandrakant Patil for his sexist remarks against Supriya Sule. Ms Sule’s husband Sadananda Sule also slammed Patil and said that he has always maintained the idea that BJP is misogynistic and demean women whenever it can. “I am proud of my wife who is a home maker, mother, and a successful politician, one among many other hard-working, and talented women in India….this statement is an insult to all women, “ said Sadanand Sule said.

Jitendra Ahwad, NCP minister said that Chandrakant Patil is a senior politician , he should watch his words before using them. .” Supriya Sule has been elected by the people for the last 15 years. She represents Delhi.Chandrakant Patil does not even have his own constituency. Therefore, Mr Patil should not make such remarks against the women,” NCP minister said.

Advocate Yashomati Thakur, women and child development minister said that Chandrakant Patil should not demean women by making controversial remarks against them. “The times have changed. Women are also getting ahead in every sector. This is nothing but the RSS mentality to demean the women. He should not underestimate women and their power,” Ms Thakur said.

NCP demanded apology from Chandrakant Patil for his foot in mouth remarks against Supriya Sule.