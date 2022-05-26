STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi to inaugurate India's biggest drone festival

Modi will inaugurate India's biggest Drone Festival, 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022,' on May 27 at 10 am at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Published: 26th May 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's biggest drone festival here on Friday and interact with kisan drone pilots as well as witness open-air drone demonstrations.

'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' is a two-day event and being held on May 27 and 28. Modi will inaugurate India's biggest Drone Festival, 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022,' on May 27 at 10 am at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The prime minister will interact with kisan drone pilots, witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre, the statement said.

Over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, public sector undertakings, private companies and drone startups will participate in the festival.

More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition, it said. The mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India drone taxi prototype, among others, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp