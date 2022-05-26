'Reform, perform and transform': PM Modi's mantra for Indian School of Business graduates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the graduating business and management professionals of the Indian School of Business (ISB) to follow the mantra of "reform, perform and transform," while making business policies in their careers.

In his address at the 20th year celebrations and the joint graduation ceremony of the PGP class of 2022 of Mohali and Hyderabad ISB graduates, he urged the youth to leave the campus with a purpose, linking their personal goals with the nation's goals to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat which will be ready for the future.

He spoke about the need for the graduates to focus on small businesses and help them grow, as that would have a domino effect on the country's economy, with many new enterprises emerging and crores of jobs getting created as a result.

Giving specific examples of the Aspirational Districts and Aspirational Blocks initiatives of the government, he exhorted the graduates to look into how policy decisions of the government could help them in formulating business policies, and in making management decisions.

The Prime Minister also rewarded exceptionally performing graduates with medals.