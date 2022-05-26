STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tainted AAP minister, OSD nephew under fresh probe

Singla and Kumar were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking money for transfers and kickbacks in procurement and deals done by de-addiction centres.

Published: 26th May 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Sacked Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla and his Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Pardeep Kumar, who is also his nephew, are now being investigated by the police over the tenders floated for the Punjab government’s recently-launched Mohalla Clinics scheme.

Singla and Kumar were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking money for transfers and kickbacks in procurement and deals done by de-addiction centres. The Punjab Police is now also scrutinising whether the two conducted any irregularities in the allotment of tenders for the AAP government’s flagship scheme to be launched on August 15. In the first phase of the Mohalla Clinics scheme, 75 clinics will be launched.

The phone records and other details of the two are under scrutiny to check if any calls were made or to whom, or if they tried to get any favours here too, by using their code ‘Shukrana’ which meant commission.

They were allegedly taking a fixed percentage in contracts for procurement of various products in the health department. A close relative of Singla alleged that the sacked minister was the biggest player in the de-addiction business in the state as “deals’’ were struck with private de-addiction centres for buprenorphine, which is used for opioid  treatment.

Tracing call records
Singla and Kumar were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking money for transfers and kickbacks in procurement and deals done by de-addiction centres.The phone records and other details of the two are under scrutiny to check for any leads

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Singla Punjab Health Minister
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp