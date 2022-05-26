Top Maoist leader wanted by police of six states, Sandip Yadav found dead in Bihar's Gaya district

Ramashankar By

PATNA: Sandip Yadav alias Vijay Yadav, 55, a top ranking Maoist leader wanted in over 500 cases related to Maoist incidents in six states, including Bihar,Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Andra Pradesh, was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Bihar's Gaya district late on Wednesday. He was carrying a reward of Rs.84 lakh announced by different state governments.

The police, however, confirmed Yadav's death on Thursday. The body of Yadav was found outside Baburam Dih village under Banke Bazar police station limit in Naxal-infested Gaya district. The deceased Maoist's son Sonu Kumar identified his body.

Gaya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Kaur confirmed the death of Yadav. “The body has been sent for autopsy. The post mortem report will throw light on the cause of his death,” she said, adding locals informed the police about his body lying at the village late on Wednesday.

A police team rushed to the spot and took the body into its possession. Yadav was wanted in around 500 cases related to Maoist violence in different states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Andra Pradesh. In Bihar alone, he was wanted in over 100 cases.

A senior police officer associated with anti-Naxal operation in the state said that Yadav was active in Naxal acitivities for the last 25 years. He said Yadav was stated to be in-charge of Bihar Jharkhand Special Area Committee. The Jharkhand government had announced a reward of Rs.25lakh for his arrest.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Yadav was suffering from some serious ailment. “He could have died due to some serious ailment,” another police officer serving in Gaya told this reporter. On the contrary, locals said that sings of injury on his face, arms and legs were spotted on the deceased Maoist leader, whose name spelt terror in Naxal hit areas of six states.

The enforcement directorate had attached the property belonging to Yadav and his relatives in Gaya and Aurangabad district about two years ago. His wife is

working as a government school teacher in Gaya district.