Unemployment, inflation: NCP lists eight 'failures' of Modi government on eighth anniversary

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NCP on Thursday claimed the last eight years of the Narendra Modi government have been marked by a series of "failures" and counted rising inflation, high rate of unemployment and unchecked hate politics as prominent among them.

Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said that the country has "lost a lot" under the BJP-led central government which completed eight years in office on May 26.

He listed rising inflation, high unemployment, "suppression of democracy", failure to safeguard national security, hate politics, historic fall in value of the rupee, "economic collapse" and erosion of social fabric as the eight "failures" of the government.

"In these eight years of Modi misrule the country has lost a lot. The RSS ideology has ruined communal harmony of the country. Religion & ethnicity are ruling over science & equality," Tapase alleged.