STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Valley tense, security tight over Yasin verdict

Gupkar Alliance calls judgement ‘unfortunate’ & setback to peace

Published: 26th May 2022 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

People out on the roads in support of Mohammad Yasin Malik | zahoor punjabi

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Srinagar remains engulfed in an uneasy calm as security across the Valley has been tightened after the NIA court awarded life imprisonment to separatist leader and JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Gupkar Alliance termed the judgement as “unfortunate and a setback to peace efforts”  and suggested that he should avail all legal opportunities available to contest the verdict.

Security across the Valley has been beefed up, and mobile internet is said to have been suspended in some areas of Srinagar. Ahead of the pronouncement of the verdict, all the shops in the city centre Lal Chowk, Maisuma and downtown Srinagar remained closed on Wednesday. 

Malik’s family members and neighbours staged a protest in support of him at Maisuma, where he hails from. The youth of the area raised slogans and pelted stones on the security personnel, who fired tear gas shells to disperse them. 

The security personnel later sealed the Maisuma area to prevent further clashes. Police drones hovered over Maisuma and adjoining areas to monitor the situation. The separatist politics in Kashmir were weakened after the revocation of Article 370, as most of the top and middle rung separatist leaders are under detention. The chairman of the moderate Hurriyat faction, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has been under house detention since August 5, 2019.

Malik, along with Mirwaiz and former Hurriyat chairman late Syed Ali Geelani, had been spearheading the separatist movement since 2016 under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL). Meanwhile, the five-party People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) termed the life imprisonment given to Malik as “unfortunate and a setback to the efforts for peace”.

Families, neighbours come out in support
Yasin Malik’s family members and neighbours staged a protest in support of him at Maisuma, where he hails from. The youth of the area raised slogans and pelted stones on the security personnel, who fired tear gas shells to disperse them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp