STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal government to introduce bill to make CM chancellor of state-run universities

State Education Minister Bratya Basu said that the state cabinet gave its nod to the proposal during the day and a bill will soon be introduced in the West Bengal Assembly.

Published: 26th May 2022 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool Congress leader Bratya Basu

Trinamool Congress leader Bratya Basu (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A bill will soon be introduced in the West Bengal Assembly to make the chief minister the chancellor of the state-run universities in place of the governor, state Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Thursday.

He said that the state cabinet gave its nod to the proposal during the day. "Today, the state cabinet gave its consent to the proposal to make the chief minister the chancellor of all state-run universities in place of the governor. This proposal will soon be introduced as a bill in the assembly," Basu said.

The governor is at present the chancellor of the state-run universities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Assembly Bratya Basu Bengal university chancellor West Bengal univeristy
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp