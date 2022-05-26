STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal: Govt to move bill to make Mamata chancellor of state-run universities

Sources in the government said a bill would be first passed in the Assembly to change the Chancellor of the state universities.

Published: 26th May 2022 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The State cabinet on Thursday decided to appoint West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as the Chancellor of all state government universities in the state replacing the governor. Education minister Bratya Basu placed the proposal that the state cabinet approved. The new approval will be brought to the state Assembly and will subsequently be amended as an act.

"It was decided to replace West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar by chief minister Mamata Banerjee as the Chancellor of state universities. We will amend the act in the Assembly,’’ said Basu at the state secretariat.

Sources in the government said a bill would be first passed in the Assembly to change the Chancellor of the state universities. ‘’Once the bill is passed, it will be sent to the governor’s office for his approval to amend the change as an act. If there is no nod from the governor, an ordinance will be promulgated to amend the change replacing the governor to the key post,’’ said a cabinet member.

The change was first proposed by Punchi Commission in 2010. Last year, a row between Dhankhar and Bengal CM broke out after suggestions were made that the governor should be replaced from the titular post of Chancellor of state-run universities in West Bengal. There were allegations that the West Bengal government was making appointments of vice-chancellors on its own, ignoring the Chancellor (governor).

In Tamil Nadu, following a tussle between the governor and MK Stalin-led DMK government, Tamil Nadu University Laws (Amendment) Act, 2022, and Chennai University Act, 1923 (Chennai University Amendment Act, 2022) were passed. Last month, Stalin said this is not a rare phenomenon and the Gujarat government too holds the power to appoint vice-chancellors in state-run universities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Chancellor of all state-run universities Jagdeep Dhankhar
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp