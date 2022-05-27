STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP asks Amarinder, Randhawa to make public proof of corruption during Congress government

Published: 27th May 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab on Thursday asked former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh to make public the proof of involvement of Congress ministers in corruption during his regime so that action could be taken against them.

AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said this a day after Amarinder welcomed former minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's suggestion to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to ask him, Amarinder, the names of corrupt ministers and MLAs in his regime, including those involved in sand mining.

Responding to Randhwa's suggestion, Amarinder had said that he was ready to reveal the names and other details of all those involved in such activities.

Randhawa had also said that the state government should get the Punjab police to interrogate Amarinder for names of ministers which indulged in corruption in his regime.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Kang asked Amarinder Singh to give evidence of involvement of such ministers.

"If you have the proof that shows involvement of ministers indulging in corruption during your regime, then you should make it public," Kang said, asking the former CM to give evidence to the Punjab police or any other authority so that action could be taken against them.

Kang also asked Randhawa to make public the evidence of corruption if he had any.

He said Mann sacked his minister when he came to know about his corruption.

The AAP leader claimed, "Former transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, had also said that there was rampant corruption in their departments, but the previous governments did nothing about it."

"This is a very serious matter and in the interest of Punjab, so instead of blaming each other, Amarinder and Randhawa should hand over the evidence of corruption to the Punjab Police," he said.

Aam Aadmi Party AAP Amarinder Singh Congress Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa
