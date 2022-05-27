STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another model found dead in Kolkata, second incident in three days

Manjusha Niyogi's body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, a police officer said.

Published: 27th May 2022 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 10:32 AM

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Another model was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in her family residence in Kolkata's Patuli area on Friday, the second such incident in three days, police said.

Her mother claimed that the deceased, identified as Manjusha Niyogi, was suffering from acute depression after the death of her friend and colleague in the industry, Bidisha De Majumder, two days before.

De Majumder, a popular face in bridal make-up photo-shoots, was also found hanging inside her rented apartment in Dumdum area on Wednesday evening.

Niyogi's body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, a police officer said.

"My daughter was severely depressed following her friend Bidisha's death and was constantly talking about her since then," Niyogi's mother said.

Popular television actor Pallabi Dey was also found hanging inside her rented apartment in Garfa area around a fortnight ago.

