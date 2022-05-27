STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bimal Gurung on fast, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha urges Mamata to consider demands 

Gurung has been on hunger strike at the GJM's office in Singamari in Darjeeling since Wednesday.

Published: 27th May 2022 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Friday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to look into their demands of postponing the election to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), which administers the Darjeeling Hills, and expand its jurisdiction as the hunger strike of party chief Bimal Gurung entered the third day.

Gurung has been on hunger strike at the GJM's office in Singamari in Darjeeling since Wednesday.

"Bimal-ji is fighting for the rights of the people of the Hills. His indefinite hunger strike entered its third day, and it will continue to press for the inclusion of 396 mouzas in the jurisdiction of GTA," GJM general secretary Roshan Giri said.

"I have written a letter to the chief minister, requesting her to look into it personally," he added.

The West Bengal government on Friday issued a notification, announcing the GTA polls on June 26.

The elections to the GTA were last held in 2012.

The GJM had swept the polls, winning all 45 seats.

The GJM has been demanding postponement of the election until the Memorandum of Proposal (MoP) submitted by it is implemented.

Among others, it demands the inclusion of 396 mouzas in the GTA and transfer of some departments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Gorkha Janmukti Morcha Gorkhaland
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp