Centre orders action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

Appropriate action is being initiated against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede for allegedly providing a fake caste certificate.

Published: 27th May 2022 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede

Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has asked the Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede for his alleged "shoddy work" while probing a 'drugs-on-cruise' case in which film star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was arrested last year, official sources said.

Appropriate action is also being initiated against Wankhede for allegedly providing a fake caste certificate, they added.

Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the October 2021 'drugs-on-cruise' case on Friday.

Wankhede is an Indian Revenue Service officer and the finance ministry is the nodal authority to take the action against him.

The government has asked the competent authority to take appropriate action against Wankhede for his alleged shoddy investigation in the 'drugs-on-cruise' case, sources said.

