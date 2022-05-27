STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh Speaker’s MP wife puts end to his Rajya Sabha ambition

The tenure of two Rajya Sabha members from the state — one each from Congress and BJP — will end next month. Charandas Mahant has been vocal in his demand for a berth in the Upper House.

Published: 27th May 2022 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  Chhattisgarh Speaker Charandas Mahant’s wish to enter Rajya Sabha (RS) has been dashed by none other than his wife and Lok Sabha MP from Korba, Jyotsna Mahant. This is despite the fact that the ruling Congress is yet to decide its candidates.

The tenure of two Rajya Sabha members from the state — one each from Congress and BJP — will end next month. Mahant has been vocal in his demand for a berth in the Upper House.

Going by the strength of the Congress MLAs, 71 in the 90-member House, both the seats are likely to go to Congress from Chhattisgarh. 

“As of now the Speaker will not be aspiring for Rajya Sabha. He will continue serving in Chhattisgarh,” said Jyotsna, while acknowledging that her husband wants to enter the Rajya Sabha.

Mahant responded by saying that since his wife had already expressed her opinion, he was now out of the race for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel recently said the party high command would decide who would contest the Rajya Sabha polls. 

