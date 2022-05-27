STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress seeks explanation from Assam chief whip for media comments 

Strict disciplinary action will be initiated against any worker or member found violating party discipline in any manner, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah said.

Published: 27th May 2022 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress on Friday sought an explanation from its chief whip Wazed Ali Choudhury for his reported remarks before the media regarding 'internal matters' of the party, sources in the party said.

"The APCC president has asked for the written reply from Choudhury for his remarks before the media on matters concerning a senior party leader and possible alliance with other parties," the source said.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah, talking to reporters on cracking the whip on erring members, said, "Anyone who breaks party discipline will face action as per our constitution. No one will be spared, even if it's me or any other senior leader."

He said how the party will function and the rules and responsibilities of the members are decided at the party forum and every party worker has to abide by these.

"We cannot discuss the party's internal matters in public or before the media. Our workers and leaders have been repeatedly briefed about it," Borah said.

He added that only the state unit president, legislative party leader and All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of the state are authorised to speak on matters concerning the party.

"Anyone else doing so will be deemed as breaking the party rules".

"We had recently expelled a senior member for breaking the party discipline. If anyone else also does it, we will be forced to act against them too," the APCC chief said.

The APCC on May 18 expelled former minister Nilamani Sen Deka for ‘repeatedly violating the party discipline'.
 

