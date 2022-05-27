STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes a sea sortie in submarine

After having the first-hand insight into the underwater capabilities of the Indian Navy, Rajnath Singh said he is more assured of India's security.

Published: 27th May 2022 04:11 PM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KARWAR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday took a sea sortie in a submarine.

"Had a wonderful and thrilling experience during my sea sortie of 'INS Khanderi' today", he tweeted.

"Spent hours under the sea and witnessed the combat capabilities and offensive strength of the state-of-the-art Kalvari class submarine", Singh added.

After having the first hand insight into the underwater capabilities of the Indian Navy, the Minister said he is more assured of India's security.

The Indian Navy is a modern, potent & credible force which has the capability to remain vigilant, valiant and victorious in each and every situation, Singh said.

