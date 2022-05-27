STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flood situation in Assam improves as water level of most rivers recede 

Nagaon is the worst affected with over 3.11 lakh people affected, followed by Cachar with nearly 1.47 lakh persons and Morigaon with more than 41,036 people suffering.

Army personnel evacuate flood-affected villagers during relief operations after heavy rainfall, in Hojai district, Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Army personnel evacuate flood-affected villagers during relief operations after heavy rainfall, in Hojai district, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam improved considerably on Friday with waters receding in most rivers even as over 5 lakh people continued to suffer in the deluge in ten districts of the state, an official bulletin said.

The toll due to flood and landslides remained at 30 with no reports of any death in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Kopili in Morigaon district was the only river flowing above the danger mark, it said.

At least 5,00,852 persons are suffering due to the floods in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

More than 62,289 people have taken shelter in 201 relief camps, with the highest of 47,749 people displaced in Cachar, the ASDMA said.

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited the flood-affected areas of Cachar and Darrang districts during the day to assess the damage.

At present, 799 villages are still under water and 35,384.12 hectares of crop areas have been damaged.

Massive erosions were reported from Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Nalbari, Sivasagar, South Salmara, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure were damaged by floodwaters in Cachar, Udalguri, Dhubri, Karimganj, Nagaon, Nalbari, Dima Hasao, Goalpara and Hojai, the ASDMA said.

