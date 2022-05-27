STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Tripura MLA Ashish Das quits TMC, says party doesn't give dues respect to leaders

TMC leader Asish Das, apparently upset over elevation of Subal Bhowmik to the post of the party's Tripura unit president, quit the Mamata Banerjee-led camp.

Published: 27th May 2022 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

TMC Flags

TMC Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: TMC leader Asish Das, apparently upset over elevation of Subal Bhowmik to the post of the party's Tripura unit president, quit the Mamata Banerjee-led camp on Friday.

The former BJP legislator from Surma Assembly constituency in Dhalai district, however, has not shown keenness on joining another party as yet.

"Eighty per cent of people in Tripura were eager to side with the TMC, when the party started spreading its wings in the state. I, too, joined the party. Now I see that it's no longer possible for me to survive in this party. Hence, I resigned," Das said.

He stated that the TMC leadership "doesn't give due respect" to its leaders.

"I can't let go of my self esteem. They (party leadership) don't even consider us human beings.  That is why I have decided to quit Trinamool," he maintained.

He claimed that the TMC wanted to "weaken the Congress and give mileage to the BJP".

Sources in the TMC said Das was unhappy with Bhowmik's elevation.

The veteran leader had quit the BJP to join the TMC in October last year.

He was disqualified as MLA in January for six years by Speaker Ratan Chakraborty over alleged misconduct.

Das won't be able to contest elections during the period.

Meanwhile, Bhowmik, lashing out at Das, said he was nowhere to be found in party programmes all these months.

"Das was welcomed into TMC by party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. He, however, was not seen in any party programme after that. He had tonsured his head and removed clothes as a mark of penance while switching over to the TMC from the BJP. I have nothing else to say," the newly appointed TMC state president added.

