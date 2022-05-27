STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa: Pastor, his wife held on charge of luring people to convert to Christianity

Two separate first information reports (FIRs) were filed against the couple, who used to operate from Saligao village in North Goa, around 20 kms away from the state capital.

Published: 27th May 2022 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

religion, conversion, religious symbols, prayer

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

PANAJI: Police have arrested a pastor and his wife in North Goa for allegedly luring people to convert to Christianity by offering cash to them or promising to cure them of their ailments, a senior official said on Friday.

Pastor Domnic D'Souza and his wife Joan were arrested on Thursday night after separate complaints were lodged against them by two persons, who accused them of indulging in religious conversions, the official of Mapusa police station said.

Two separate first information reports (FIRs) were filed against the couple, who used to operate from Saligao village in North Goa, around 20 kms away from the state capital, he said.

"They were booked for promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion and for indulging in deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, and also under relevant sections of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act," he said.

Police had received complaints that the couple was asking people to convert to Christianity by luring them with cash or other promises, including curing them of their long-term illnesses, he said.

The accused couple would be presented before a local court on Friday, where police would seek their custody for further investigation, the official added.

