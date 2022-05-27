STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jailed former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh hospitalized

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the ED in an alleged money laundering case in November 2021.

Published: 27th May 2022 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is currently in judicial custody, has been admitted to a hospital after he complained of high blood pressure and chest pain, his aide said on Friday.

Deshmukh was suffering from "uncontrolled high blood pressure and chest pain," and was admitted to an ICU at the civic-run KEM Hospital here for Stress Thallium Heart Test on May 25, he said.

The 72-year-old former minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case in November 2021.

Earlier this month, a court had rejected Deshmukh's plea seeking permission to undergo a shoulder surgery at a private hospital.

He could get the medical procedure done at the state-run JJ Hospital in the city, it said.

Deshmukh, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), stepped down as home minister after former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh accused him of corruption.

The CBI subsequently booked him in a corruption case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Deshmukh​ Maharashtra
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp