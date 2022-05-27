STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ladakh accident: PM Narendra Modi expresses anguish, says all possible assistance being given to those affected

According to the officials, 26 soldiers were on their way from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif when the accident took place.

Published: 27th May 2022

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the road accident in Ladakh in which seven army personnel lost their lives and said all possible assistance is being given to those affected.

Seven Army soldiers were killed and 19 others injured in the Tuktuk sector of Ladakh on Friday when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river, Army officials said.

The accident took place at around 9 am at a place that is around 25 km from Thoise, they said.

"Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel," Modi said in a tweet.

ALSO READ: Seven soldiers killed in road accident in Ladakh's Tuktuk sector

"My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected," he said.

According to the officials, 26 soldiers were on their way from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif when the accident took place.

Mamata mourns deaths of soldiers in Ladakh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the deaths of seven soldiers in a road accident in Ladakh on Friday.

Extending her condolences to their families, Banerjee said she was deeply distressed by the deaths.

"Deeply distressed by the traumatic road accident death of our 7 brave soldiers in Ladakh today (Friday) afternoon. Some more seriously injured in the case. Sincere condolences for the bereaved, solidarity for all," she tweeted.

The seven soldiers were killed and several others injured when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river in Ladakh, Army officials said.

