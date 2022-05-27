STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Minor boy asked to clean cow shelter, public place for posting edited image of Yogi Adityanath

The boy had shared an edited image of the chief minister on social media on January 18. After investigation, police detained the minor, who confessed to have posted the pictures.

Published: 27th May 2022 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BUDAUN: A 17-year-old boy held for posting 'objectionable' pictures of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was asked to clean a cow shelter and a public place for 15 days each as punishment by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The boy had shared an edited image of the chief minister on social media on January 18.

After investigation, police detained the minor, who confessed to have posted the pictures.

His counsel, Jawahar Singh Yadav, told media about the decision of the JJB on Thursday.

Judge Anchal Adhana, along with JJB members Arvind Gupta and Pramila Gupta, in the verdict on Wednesday said, "The minor will clean a cow shelter and a public place for 15 days each. This will instil a sense of service in him and he will get a chance to correct himself."

The board also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him as punishment.

The amount was deposited in the treasury by his parents on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Juvenile Justice Board
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp