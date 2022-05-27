STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP: Teen married off to older woman, father files complaint to child rights panel

The complainant is a daily wager who has alleged that his illiterate son in Khutar village was married off at the behest of the outgoing village sarpanch.

Published: 27th May 2022 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Hammer, gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  A man in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh has approached the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) alleging that his teenage son has been forcibly married to a 32-year-old, thrice-married woman. 

SCPCR member Brajesh Chouhan said it was the first time such a case had come up before the panel.

“We have written to the state Women and Child Development (WCD) department to get the illegal marriage nullified. The Singrauli district collector and SP too were informed about it on May 24. They have been directed to act in the matter and submit a report to the commission within a week,” said Chouhan.

The complainant is a daily wager who has alleged that his illiterate son in Khutar village was married off at the behest of the outgoing village sarpanch.

The woman, who has been married thrice in the past, is untraceable along with the teenager since the forced wedlock around a week back.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Child Marriage
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp