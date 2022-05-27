MP: Teen married off to older woman, father files complaint to child rights panel

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A man in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh has approached the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) alleging that his teenage son has been forcibly married to a 32-year-old, thrice-married woman.

SCPCR member Brajesh Chouhan said it was the first time such a case had come up before the panel.

“We have written to the state Women and Child Development (WCD) department to get the illegal marriage nullified. The Singrauli district collector and SP too were informed about it on May 24. They have been directed to act in the matter and submit a report to the commission within a week,” said Chouhan.

The complainant is a daily wager who has alleged that his illiterate son in Khutar village was married off at the behest of the outgoing village sarpanch.

The woman, who has been married thrice in the past, is untraceable along with the teenager since the forced wedlock around a week back.