Myopic Congress can’t see development, says BJP in counter attack

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The day Congress released its report card on “eight mega failures” of Modi government in the last eight years, the ruling BJP claimed the growth rate of the country remained steady throughout the eight years of Modi government at the Centre.

“Today when the world is facing tough times on the economic front, India, just because of the efficient policies of the Modi government, has maintained its growth rate nearly 8.5% against the inflation rate of 7.5%,” claimed Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP MP in Rajya Sabha and party’s national spokesperson.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Trivedi said, “The Congress’ middle-aged perpetual youth leader always gets enlightened whenever he goes abroad and suddenly the knowledge which he acquires showers in the party when they start speaking in India.”

“One can compare the inflation rate of neighbouring countries, or be it Europe, America or even the county, where he (Rahul Gandhi) went recently, most of them are facing higher inflation rate. But India has more growth rate than the inflation rate,” he said, adding that the Congress suffers “political myopia”.

Lashing out at the grand old party, Dr Trivedi said: “The Congress under people like Rahul Gandhi is progressively moving towards a stage where it is losing political relevance.”

He said Congress leaders, especially Rahul Gandhi, do not see development because of their myopic eyes.

"Development works are delighting the denizens of the country but for them (Congress leaders), developments are unseen. Such is their blurred political vision,” he taunted.

Upon being asked about the report card of Congress, he said that the BJP will give a befitting reply to the “lies” of Congress soon.